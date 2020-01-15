bdo-world-championship-prize-money-confirmed-as-lowest-since-1989

Following the conclusion of the 2020 BDO World Professional Darts Championship we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved, from those working tirelessly behind the scenes to the players themselves and further congratulate this year’s champions Wayne Warren, Mikuru Suzuki and Keane Barry.

These last few weeks have been extremely difficult for the BDO. We have had to make tough decisions, such as reducing the prize fund for the 2020 BDO World Championships, and although they were not undertaken lightly, they were made in the best interest of the company, the members and moving forward, the players.

We appreciate the patience the players have shown during this event and will confirm exact prize monies within the next 24 hours – there is a minimum prize fund already in place however, as discussed with the players, we are hoping to improve on this and we are currently working with out ticketing agents to establish an accurate overview over this year’s event.

Despite the difficulties we faced, overall, we felt the event was a success. As in previous years, the attendance levels for some sessions were low, but this soon picked up and overall the atmosphere and support shown by fans and supporters was amazing. The new venue was well received we have had a lot of positive feedback from players and fans alike. We realise there were several minor issues with the production these will be ironed out over the coming months in time for our next major event, the 2020 BDO World Trophy.

The BDO Board of Directors will be arranging a meeting for late January/early February where we will be signing off the previous year’s accounts. We will also look to releasing dates, venue and TV information for the 2020 BDO World Trophy, the 2020 one80 L-style World Masters and the 2021 BDO World Professional Darts Championship.

As some of you may already know the BDO has now parted company with our commercial advisors Sportotal, the BDO Board of Directors received termination of contract from Sportotal on 24 December 2019] This will now free up a considerable amount of expenditure for 2020 and allow us to invest this money into other areas of the BDO and its tournaments.

During the last couple of weeks, several companies have expressed an interest in sponsorship for the coming year. Unfortunately, it was too late to put these into place for this year’s World Championships, but we are proactively working towards getting deals signed and sealed, which in turn could lead to extra televised events during 2020/21, which we will be making public at the earliest possible opportunity.

We are also looking into other areas of the BDO that can generate revenue streams from our vast amount of information, media and products. These areas have been substantially underutilised in the past and we look to launch several new revenue streams over the coming months. One such initiative is the recently launched app.

Understandably, many of you will be sceptical, but the BDO is now in a far better place than it was a month ago. 2019 saw a lot of our efforts go into securing venues for future events and with these now in place, we will be able to provide information much earlier than in previous years, refocus our attentions on other areas of the BDO and ensure all future aspects of tournament information will be transparent to all players and supporters alike.

To further assist players within the BDO system, we will also be appointing player liaison and will be developing an area for players on the website, which will include all important information on tournaments and future events.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the players, counties and members for their continued support and we would also like to thank everyone who came along and supported our product at this year’s World Championships. We would also like to thank the BDO team who provide their time for free to ensure these and other BDO events continue to run.

On a final note we would like to confirm that the BDO is now in a very strong position moving forward and we are looking forward to a very bright and prosperous 2020.