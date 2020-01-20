bdo-hierarchy-should-be-ashamed-and-resign-after-world-championship-prize-money-mess,-says-barry-hearn

The BDO hierarchy’s ‘credibility is zero’ after the World Championship prize money scandal and they should collectively resign, believes PDC chairman Barry Hearn.

BDO players were left devastated after the World Championship at The O2 this year as the prize fund was dramatically slashed.

Wayne Warren picked up £23,000 for winning the men’s event, an entire £77,000 less than Glen Durrant received for lifting the trophy last year, while the women’s top prize dropped from £12,000 to £10,000.

A number of the BDO’s most recognisable names competed at the PDC’s Q School last week in an attempt to switch sides in the darting divide.

Warren had been one of the BDO stars to enter the event, but then withdrew, ending his hopes of competing in the PDC.

Replying to a tweet asking for Warren to be handed a PDC Tour Card anyway, Hearn said that was impossible, but did air his views on the BDO situation very clearly.

‘He withdrew from Q school so that’s impossible for him. But I do feel so sorry for him – a disgraceful and shoddy way to be treated,’ tweeted the PDC boss.

‘Those in power at the BDO should be ashamed of themselves and resign en bloc immediately as their credibility is zero.’

He withdrew from Q school so that’s impossible for him. But I do feel so sorry for him – a disgraceful and shoddy way to be treated. Those in power at the BDO should be ashamed of themselves and resign en bloc immediately as their credibility is zero. — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) January 17, 2020

BDO chairman Des Jacklin appears to have no intention of resigning, with a letter being sent to players from the Board of Directors earlier this month boasting of the situation the organisation is in.

‘We would like to confirm that the BDO is now in a very strong position moving forward and we are looking forward to a very bright and prosperous 2020,’ read the baffling email.

Director Martyn Moore has handed in his resignation as Merchandising Director, a role he began in August 2018.





2020 BDO World Championship prize money Men’s



Winner: £23k



Runner-up: £10k



Semi: £5k



Quarter: £4k



R16: £3k



R32: 2k



Last 40: £1.5k Women’s



Winner: £10k



Runner-up: £4.5k



Semi: £2k



Quarter: £1k



R16: £500 2020 PDC World Championship prize money Winner: £500,000



Runner-up: £200,000



Semi: £100,000



Quarter: £50,000



R16: £35,000



R32: £25,000



R64: £15,000



First round: £7,500

Warren may be staying on in the BDO as their world champion, but a number of their biggest names were successful at Q School and will be plying their trade in the PDC over the next two years.

Lisa Ashton, the four-time women’s world champion, became the first female player to win a card through Q School and will take to the PDC full-time this year.

Two-time BDO champion Scott Waites, BDO number one Wesley Harms, Andy Hamilton, Nick Kenny and Martijn Kleermaker were all also among the players that picked up Tour Cards in Wigan and Hildesheim.

Others, including Jim Williams, Scott Mitchell, Fallon Sherrock, Mikuru Suzuki, Darryl Fitton and Tony O’Shea all missed out at Q School, but it is yet to be seen whether they will return to compete in the BDO.

They will all have the option of playing on the PDC’s Challenge Tour and competing in World Darts Federation (WDF) events over the coming year.

The WDF have committed to organising two major new events, similar to the World Championship and World Masters, which could render the BDO’s flagship tournaments obsolete.

MORE: Martijn Kleermaker insists ‘fool’ Des Jacklin must resign as BDO chairman after prize money mess

MORE: BDO World Championship prize money confirmed as lowest since 1989