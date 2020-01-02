bc’s-bowl-game-was-delayed-by-lightning-…-again

A year after Boston College’s Cotton Bowl matchup with Boise State was canceled due to lightning, Thursday’s Birmingham Bowl clash with No. 21 Cincinnati was delayed for the same reason.

Last year’s game, which ended permanently with 5: 08 left in the first quarter moments after an AJ Dillon touchdown, was called off after a delay of over an hour. This year’s version, which was paused at the 7: 55 mark in a 0-0 tie, almost made it as long before a lengthy stoppage.

Shortly after the Birmingham Bowl shared the news on Twitter at 3: 25 p.m. EST, the account shared at 3: 43 p.m. that the game was in for “an extended delay,” and the goal was to resume play in “about an hour.” The action eventually started up again at 4: 55 p.m. after a 1 hour, 32-minute hiatus.

The reactions that followed featured a heavy dose of sarcasm, some cynicism, and lots of GIFs. Here are some of the most noteworthy:

THIS DOESNT HAPPEN IN MASSACHUSETTS. https://t.co/QWdRShi7aE — Dan Rubin (@BCDanRubin) January 2, 2020

Boston College: *tries to play a bowl gamepic.twitter.com/GtHw3rYjmZ — BetAmerica (@BetAmerica) January 2, 2020

Come play for BC football, when we get invited to bowl games we invite the wrath of god. — A.J. Black (@AJBlack_SI) January 2, 2020

The whole “cross your fingers there’s no repeat of last year” thing was funny a couple hours ago. Two lightning delays later … pic.twitter.com/oCYC8JzqjK — Julian Benbow (@julianbenbow) January 2, 2020

Hey @BCFootball, can you please stop bringing the rain to all of your bowl games? Sincerely,

Sad @GoBearcatsFB fans everywhere pic.twitter.com/enedNLu1w0 — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) January 2, 2020

Live from Birmingham, the awkward @BCFootball reality. https://t.co/KWN8uf0IKx — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2020

As of 3: 40 ET, play is delayed at least one hour. Good thing our graphic design team was prepared for this after last year!#WeAreBC🦅 pic.twitter.com/IFM1AF7zc9 — BC Football 🏈 (@BCFootball) January 2, 2020

Not thrilled to see these guys at the bowl game. pic.twitter.com/FwditOZxEE — Michael McCunney (@MMcCunney) January 2, 2020

TOO SOON https://t.co/S9lS5OgGIL — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 2, 2020