bc’s-bowl-game-was-delayed-by-lightning-…-again

Trevor Hass Sports Producer
5: 20 PM
A year after Boston College’s Cotton Bowl matchup with Boise State was canceled due to lightning, Thursday’s Birmingham Bowl clash with No. 21 Cincinnati was delayed for the same reason.
Last year’s game, which ended permanently with 5: 08 left in the first quarter moments after an AJ Dillon touchdown, was called off after a delay of over an hour. This year’s version, which was paused at the 7: 55 mark in a 0-0 tie, almost made it as long before a lengthy stoppage.
Shortly after the Birmingham Bowl shared the news on Twitter at 3: 25 p.m. EST, the account shared at 3: 43 p.m. that the game was in for “an extended delay,” and the goal was to resume play in “about an hour.” The action eventually started up again at 4: 55 p.m. after a 1 hour, 32-minute hiatus.
The reactions that followed featured a heavy dose of sarcasm, some cynicism, and lots of GIFs. Here are some of the most noteworthy:
🌩🌩🌩
DELAY
Almost made it as far as last year.
BC 0, UC 0
1st | 7: 55 pic.twitter.com/QsejIMtlnu
— BC Football 🏈 (@BCFootball) January 2, 2020
THIS DOESNT HAPPEN IN MASSACHUSETTS. https://t.co/QWdRShi7aE
— Dan Rubin (@BCDanRubin) January 2, 2020
Boston College: *tries to play a bowl gamepic.twitter.com/GtHw3rYjmZ
— BetAmerica (@BetAmerica) January 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/TmS5BCJ3aR
— TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (@Birmingham_Bowl) January 2, 2020
Come play for BC football, when we get invited to bowl games we invite the wrath of god.
— A.J. Black (@AJBlack_SI) January 2, 2020
The whole “cross your fingers there’s no repeat of last year” thing was funny a couple hours ago. Two lightning delays later … pic.twitter.com/oCYC8JzqjK
— Julian Benbow (@julianbenbow) January 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/x6YE9B11mw
— 4th and Dude (@4thAndDude) January 2, 2020
Hey @BCFootball, can you please stop bringing the rain to all of your bowl games?
Sincerely,
Sad @GoBearcatsFB fans everywhere pic.twitter.com/enedNLu1w0
— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) January 2, 2020
Hmm. pic.twitter.com/3eKssvv9ds
— Andy Backstrom (@AndyHeights) January 2, 2020
Live from Birmingham, the awkward @BCFootball reality. https://t.co/KWN8uf0IKx
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2020
As of 3: 40 ET, play is delayed at least one hour.
Good thing our graphic design team was prepared for this after last year!#WeAreBC🦅 pic.twitter.com/IFM1AF7zc9
— BC Football 🏈 (@BCFootball) January 2, 2020
Not thrilled to see these guys at the bowl game. pic.twitter.com/FwditOZxEE
— Michael McCunney (@MMcCunney) January 2, 2020
TOO SOON https://t.co/S9lS5OgGIL
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 2, 2020
THIS IS NOT HAPPENING AGAIN @BCFootball
— Tommy Sweeney (@Tommysweeney15) January 2, 2020
Close
The latest updates from all of Boston’s sports teams.
Thanks for signing up!