bcci-appoints-sunil-joshi-as-new-chief-selector-of-indian-men’s-cricket-team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the appointment of former India spinner Sunil Joshi as the new chief selector of Indian men’s cricket team. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday to name the new members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men). The CAC recommended Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh’s names in the senior selection committee. Sunil Joshi and Harvinder will join Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh and Jatin Paranjape, who will finish their term later this year, in the selection committee.The CAC has also recommended that Sunil Joshi should be the chairman of senior men’s selection committee.According to a media release, the CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI. Notably, the new selection panel will pick India’s squad for the upcoming three-match One-Day International series against South Africa.India are set to host South Africa for a three-match series, starting March 12. The series opener is scheduled to be played at Dharamsala.