bc-officers-ask-residents-to-report-some-crimes-online

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 / 09: 29 PM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 29, 2020 / 09: 37 PM EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — To promote social distancing, the Battle Creek Police Department is asking residents to report some incidents over the phone or online.

Officers say people should only use these alternate methods to report crimes that are not in progress and did not result in injuries. Some examples include items stolen from a vehicle, damaged property, hit-and-run on private property, internet scams and harassment.

Crime can be reported

by calling the non-emergency number at 269.781.0911. If you do call 911, tell

the dispatcher you want to make a report and an officer will contact you

back.

To report online, visit p2c.battlecreekmi.gov and click the “report an incident” tab.

People can also visit battlecreekmi.gov/police and click the “online reporting” tab on the left.

Officers ask people to give as much detail as possible. Once you submit the form, an officer will contact you within five business days.