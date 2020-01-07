bbc’s-stephen-clements-dead-at-46







Stephen Clements on his first week at the BBC on September 25th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

BBC presenter Stephen Clements has died suddenly, the broadcaster has announced.

He was 47-years-old, married and a dad of two.

He began his broadcasting career at Q Radio in 2010 and had recently joined Radio Ulster replacing Sean Coyle in the mid-morning slot in September last year.

He described the move as his “dream”.

BBC Northern Ireland Peter Johnston said: “We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements.

“Our thoughts are with Stephen’s family, friends and colleagues, at this difficult time.”

With the BBC he presented the television series Open for Summer during the Open Golf Championship in Portrush in 2019.

He also co-hosted BBC Northern Ireland’s Children in Need programme in November 2019 with Holly Hamilton.

Belfast Telegraph Digital