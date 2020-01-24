bbc’s-africa-editor-fergal-keane-is-stepping-down-as-he-reveals-ptsd-diagnosis

The BBC’s Africa editor is stepping down from the job because he is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Fergal Keane’s diagnosis stems from “several decades of work in conflict zones around the world”, according to the broadcaster’s head of newsgathering Jonathan Munro.

He has been suffering with the condition “for several years”, he added.

Keane originally joined the broadcaster in 1989 as a Northern Ireland correspondent and also reported from South Africa and Asia for the corporation before being moved to his current role.

Keane was made an OBE for services to journalism in 1996 and also won an Amnesty television prize in 1994 for an investigation into the Rwandan genocide, according to the BBC.

Munro told staff the journalist has received support from “friends and colleagues” as well as medical professionals.

He added: “However, he now feels he needs to change his role in order to further assist his recovery.

“It’s both brave and welcome that he is ready to be open about PTSD.”