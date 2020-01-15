bbc-will-shift-its-spending-to-shows-that-reflect-‘lives-and-passions-of-young-people’

The BBC is to shift its television budget away from older audiences and concentrate on shows that reflect the “lives and passions” of young viewers, the director-general has announced.

The move comes after the broadcasting watchdog, Ofcom, warned that the BBC risks losing a generation of viewers who consider its output to be boring and old-fashioned.

Unless it succeeds in wooing them, Ofcom said, the BBC may be unsustainable because those young people will see no reason to pay the licence fee.

Lord Hall of Birkenhead has tasked Charlotte Moore, the executive in charge of television content, to redirect a significant proportion of her budget to programmes that will attract 16-34-year-olds.

In a speech to staff, Lord Hall said: “This year Charlotte and her content team are shifting money to change the mix of content on our channels and iPlayer – delivering much more to younger people. Programmes that reflect their lives and passions. Programmes they can enjoy wherever they choose to watch – live or on demand.

“This is big, both in terms of hours and money.”

An internal BBC briefing document at the end of last year, leaked to Broadcast magazine, warned that the level of BBC One and BBC Two viewing among 16-34-year-olds is “dangerously close to the brink”.

Additionally, BBC research found that this age group “consistently perceived iPlayer as not being a service for them” and saw its news provision as “dry and boring”.

Sources insisted that existing shows enjoyed by an older demographic, such as Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise, Last Tango in Paradise and Antiques Roadshow, will continue.

But older viewers are unlikely to see new programmes commissioned with them in mind. An insider said that they will be served by shows with broad appeal across the generations such as His Dark Materials and Killing Eve. A forthcoming programme which the BBC believes will appeal to young and old is Peter Crouch’s Euro Fest 2020, the latter a “live post-match festival where the worlds of comedy, entertainment and football combine”.