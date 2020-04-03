🔥BBC unveils new educational programme for kids at home🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The BBC has unveiled plans for ‘BBC Bitesize’, 14 weeks of daily online lessons for children of all age groups who are staying home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Touted as the BBC’s ‘biggest push on education in its history’, it’s been introduced to support every child in the UK.

Commencing on April 20, BBC Bitesize will deliver daily online lessons for kids of all age groups, while daily programmes will help guide parents and children.

BBC Director General Tony Hall said in a statement: “In these uncertain times parents look to the BBC to support them and offer education while children can’t be in school.

“This is the biggest education effort the BBC has ever undertaken. This comprehensive package is something only the BBC would be able to provide.We are proud to be there when the nation needs us, working with teachers, schools and parents to ensure children have access and support to keep their learning going – come what may.”

The new programme has been designed to reflect the UK school curriculum and to ‘provide rhythm and routine’ to kids and parents during these unprecedented times. It will be delivered across a series of platforms like BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Bitesize website and app, BBC Four and BBC Sounds.

UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, added: “Millions of parents are supporting their children to continue learning at home while schools are closed, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“As a parent, I know encouraging children to learn at home is no easy task and I am delighted that the BBC has worked with experts and exceptional teachers to create this educational package to support schools and parents by bringing learning to life on TVs, computers and tablets across the country.”

BBC Bitzesize will have a new English and maths lesson for every child, every day and more subjects are set to follow. Teachers will join forces with big name partners like the Premier League, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Puffin Books to offer content and activities for kids.

The BBC has designed the programme, which will provide curriculum-led activities, after working closely with education providers like Twinkl and White Rose Maths, as well as teachers, the Department of Education in England, the Welsh Government, Scottish Government.

Additional reporting by PA.