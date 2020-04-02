🔥BBC to broadcast classic sporting moments this summer including London 2012 Olympics and Euro 96🔥

The BBC is aiming to give the nation its sporting fix this summer by delving into their archives and rebroadcasting key moments from the likes of the London 2012 Olympic Games and Euro 96.

The broadcaster’s summer sporting schedule this year has been thrown into disarray by the outbreak of coronavirus.

It has led to Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics being postponed until next year, while Wimbledon has been cancelled too.

As a result, the BBC are planning to fill the void by utilising their archive and rebroadcasting some of the nation’s favourite sporting moments.

Viewers will be able to relive some of most epic sporting moments in recent history – including the London 2012 Olympic Games.

London 2012: The magic moments

The Opening Ceremony will air once again this spring on BBC One along with a number of highlights programmes showcasing the key moments from the rest of London 2012, including Super Saturday – which culminated in Team GB winning three gold medals in an hour.

For football fans there will also be an abundance of content.

Featuring in June and July, instead of Euro 2020, the BBC will air some of the most memorable recent international matches – including the best of Euro ‘96 when England hosted the tournament.

England 4 Netherlands 1 – Euro 96 in pictures

Match of Their Day also joins the line up on Saturday nights, as the BBC’s football pundits choose their favourite matches from years gone by. These will air straight after the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, which has so far proved successful.

There will also be domestic football to view, with Football Focus continuing every week and classic matches broadcaster every Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Director of Sport, Barbara Slater said: “In these unprecedented and difficult times we are delighted to bring some of the most incredible sporting events from years gone by to our audiences over the next few months.

“From glorious moments at the Olympic Games including the magic of London 2012, thrilling Euro ’96 matches, wonderful Wimbledon moments and the best of World Championship snooker, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”