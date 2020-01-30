bbc-to-air-nicholas-parsons-programme-this-weekend

BBC Two will repeat an episode of My Life on a Plate featuring Nicholas Parsons this weekend, following the broadcaster’s loss of life at 96 years aged.

The series within the origin aired in 2015 and sees chef Brian Turner cooking food for prominent media personalities, whereas they grasp on their lifestyles and experiences.

Parsons’s episode used to be filmed in London and sees the entertainer expose tales from his college years, his time as an engineering pupil, his early years in performing and his memories of the blitz all by World Battle II.

BBC Two has made a minor alteration to their time table to pay tribute to the late Parsons, losing the episode of Flog It which had been role to air in that point slot.

Parsons died on Tuesday 27th January after a temporary sickness, prompting an outpouring of tributes from folks that admired his work, alongside side creator Neil Gaiman, comedian Stephen Fry and journalist Andrew Neil.

He used to be easiest identified as the speak of BBC Radio 4’s Merely A Minute, a uncover which he hosted from December 1967 except June 2018 without missing a single episode. He also guest starred within the likes of Physician Who and Have I Bought Data For You.