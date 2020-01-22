bbc-three’s-this-country-to-end-after-season-3

By Hannah Parry Billings

BBC Three has announced that the third series of This Country will be the popular mockumentary’s last.

The third series will air on BBC Three in February, landing two years after the second series was released.

The announcement was made on BBC Three’s Twitter account, leaving fans of the comedy devastated. The tweet read: “#ThisCountry The third and final season. Starts Monday 17th February, 7pm, @BBCiPlayer.”

#ThisCountry

The third and final season.

Starts Monday 17th February, 7pm, @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/FzwiKcNrv9 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) January 21, 2020

It has been confirmed the reason for the cancellation is the passing of co-star Michael Sleggs (who played Michael “Slugs” Slugette on the show) in July 2019 due to heart failure.

Speaking to Metro, Charlie Cooper stated, “it was tough having to do it without him because he’s such a huge part of the show both on-screen and behind-the-scenes”

Daisy May Cooper also explained that the show will not shy away from mentioning his passing, “His family really wanted that and [said] that we should mention [his death] in a funny way. I hope that we’ve made him proud.”

At the end of season 2, we saw Kurtan get back his job at the Bowls Club and the Mucklowes testify against their own dad. Fans will surely be looking forward to finding out how the chaotic drama and misfortunes conclude when the final series airs.

This Country series three will air on BBC Three on 17th February 2020 at 7pm.