bbc-studios-needs-fresh-ideas-if-it-is-to-take-on-netflix,-says-national-audit-office 

The BBC’s commercial arm is overly reliant on ageing brands such as Doctor Who and Top Gear and is struggling to land significant new business in the face of competition from Netflix, the National Audit Office has found.

Only four of this year’s top 16 income-generating shows made by BBC Studios date from the past decade, according to a report.

Since it was spun off as a commercial entity in 2017, BBC Studios has been able to make shows for both the BBC and rival broadcasters.

It was hoped that the company would create new money-spinning formats and popular brands to be sold around the world, a crucial strategy in its fight against Netflix, Amazon and other US giants.

But the NAO report found: “BBC Studios has been less successful than planned in winning new commissions from the BBC and third parties to generate the IP [intellectual property] which it can then exploit financially.

“In 2018-19, it generated production revenue of only £28 million from such commissions, and its successful non-BBC commissions tended to be for small, one-off factual programmes rather than large drama series.”