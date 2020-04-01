🔥BBC rebrand 'Match of the Day' to show classic Premier League highlights during coronavirus lockdown🔥

BBC’s flagship Premier League highlights show ‘Match of the Day’ is again changing during the coronavirus pandemic to show classic games on Saturday nights.

After taking a one-week hiatus after football was intially called off, being replaced with Mrs Brown’s Boys to a less-than-satisfied response, the programme returned in a visual ‘podcast’ form.

Over the past few weeks, Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer have been discussing their favourite players, including strikers and, on Saturday, goalkeepers.

These programmes were recorded before coronavirus hit and were never intended to be broadcast on television. However, they have since reportedly attracted impressive viewing figures as 2.1million people watched the inaugral edition.

Following the chat about goalkeepers, the BBC will show ‘Match of Their Day’ as Shearer picks three classic matches, starting from 11pm BST.

Each week a new pundit will select more classic matches to watch and analyse.

The programme, along with the ‘top 10’ shows, will be available on the BBC iPlayer.

