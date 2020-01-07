bbc-radio-presenter-stephen-clements-dies-suddenly-aged-47

BBC Radio Ulster star Stephen Clements has died suddenly at the age of 47.

The broadcaster had joined the station back in September to front the mid-morning Stephen Clements Show – a show Clements referred to as his ‘dream job’.

BBC Northern Ireland Director Peter Johnston said: ‘We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements.

‘Our thoughts are with Stephen’s family, friends and colleagues, at this difficult time.’

Clements’ cause of death has yet to be revealed.

🙏🏽♥️ pic.twitter.com/wITUbOSnqZ — Stephen Clements (@radiostephen) January 6, 2020

The presenter had been on social media just hours before his death, sharing a jokey picture of himself ‘caught’ on CCTV on Instagram.

And just 16 hours before his death was announced, Stephen shared a montage of pictures with his wife and children, with a prayer and heart emoji.

Clements – a father-of-two – began his radio career on Citybeat before hosting Q Radio’s Breakfast Show for seven years.

He was seen co-hosting Northern Ireland’s Children In Need programme with Holly Hamilton in November 2019, and co-presented the BBC NI series Open For Summer during the Open Golf Championship in Portrush.