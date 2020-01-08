bbc-radio-4’s-any-questions?-to-be-broadcast-from-belfast-next-week







Jonathan Dimbleby (Abigail Zoe Martin/PA)

BBC Radio 4’s popular programme Any Questions? will be broadcast live from Belfast later this month.

Any Questions? is the flagship political panel programme that goes out live on Friday evenings at 8pm on BBC Radio 4 and is repeated on Saturday afternoons at 1.10pm.

Each week Any Questions? visits a different part of the country with a diverse panel of four speakers who answer questions from the audience. The programme provides the opportunity for people to challenge leading politicians, policy makers, writers and thinkers.

The programme, which was first broadcast in October 1948, has an audience of around 1.5 million listeners and its current chair is Jonathan Dimbleby.

The Belfast broadcast was originally scheduled for last November, but the programme went ahead from England as part of the General Election coverage.

The rescheduled event will take place at Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Assembly Buildings in Belfast on Friday, January 17.

Rev Trevor Gribben, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said that he was delighted at the news.

“While rescheduled some time ago, the programme falls during an interesting week politically,” he said.

“Elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly could have been called, should there be no political agreement to restore the devolved institutions, or there has been a deal and the Executive is up and running again. Either way, it should make for a very interesting 45 minutes of debate and discussion.

“For many people Any Questions? has been compelling Friday evening listening for over 70 years now. As we welcomed the Songs of Praise team for the programme’s Christmas special last year, I hope that everyone coming along, from audience members to those involved in the production of the show, will feel very welcome indeed.”

Tickets are still available for the live broadcast. You can apply for them here.

Belfast Telegraph Digital