bbc-presenter’s-zara-dress-bursts-open-but-she’s-saved-by-quick-thinking-colleagues

BBC Points West presenter Liz Beacon taped up the back of her dress with bulldog clips and gaffer tape after her dress burst open minutes before going on air.

Liz’s colleagues came to the rescue with some creativity and office accessories.

Fortunately, she was patched up on time before having to go live on air.

Taking to her Twitter to share the embarrassing mishap, she wrote: ‘Talk about being strapped in for the ride…. zip on my brand new dress exploded with 15 minutes to go until we were on air.

‘Gaffer and clips at the ready! Not glamorous. Or fun. Please help @ZARA.’

As the 43-year-old was drafted in at last minute to present the evening news, she rushed home to grab her brand new Zara dress.

We bet she wishes she tried on the dress in the fitting rooms first.

During the evening news on 7 January, Liz was asked about her wardrobe malfunction.

She said: ‘I was trying to not let on at the time but last night was a little bit dramatic behind the desk because just before we went on air the zip on my dress burst open.

‘I had to be gaffa taped and pinned into this thing. The show goes. You just have to do your best and hopefully, no one knew’.

Thankfully, no one watching would have even noticed that her dress’ zip popped off minutes before as she smiled through reading the news.

One viewer commented under her tweet: ‘I bet you were mortified, amazing you kept smiling like a true professional, I guess you had your fingers crossed it would hold.’

‘You really couldn’t tell when you were on air – it looked lovely!’ another wrote.

Now that they know not a single soul noticed, the creative colleagues deserve a beer.





