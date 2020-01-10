bbc-presenter-martine-croxall-applauded-as-she-saves-awkward-camera-blunder-live-on-air

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

BBC presenter Martine Croxall has been applauded by fans after saving what could have been a very awkward moment live on television.

Starting off the news bulletin, the 50-year-old was stood up facing the camera as she said: ‘Hello everybody, this is Afternoon Live.’

However, as she tried to continue to read the top headlines, the camera appeared to have a mind of its own and panned round to the news desk.

Thinking on her feet (quite literally), the newsreader told viewers at home: ‘I’ve lost you, I shall make my way back to the desk, I think that’s the safest thing to do.’

She then walked round to her seat that was all in darkness and sat down to the lights coming on.

‘Do excuse me,’ she said: ‘I will tell you all about our top story in just one second.’

As the camera finally found her, Martine smiled down the lens, remaining calm and collective, as she continued: ‘Good afternoon.’

The short clip was shared on social media, where viewers told Martine how professionally she handled the situation.

‘It was dealt with such collectedness and polish I assumed it was part of the show, as it were,’ one wrote while another added: ‘What a pro!’

Someone else commented: ‘Brilliant! I hope Martine told that naughty robotic camera off afterwards and unplugged it from the mains permanently.’

And it seems others had similar thoughts: ‘Computer controlled cameras. Prefer having live camera operators.’

This isn’t the first time it has happened, as Martine dealt with another camera blunder back in 2014.

‘Well, I’m terribly sorry,’ she said at the time: ‘I hope you can hear me, we obviously have a problem with the camera but I hope we haven’t with the microphone.’

Heading over to her chair once again, Martine sighed: ‘And I’ll appear in here right now.’

Taking a pew, the reporter found herself back on camera, as she told viewers: ‘Hello and welcome to BBC News.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen ‘detained by police’ after taking part in Jane Fonda climate change protest





