bbc-presenter-and-youtube-star-yung-filly-to-host-new-voice-awards-2020

BBC Three’s Hot Property host and YouTube star Yung Filly will host The TV Foundation’s New Voice Awards next month.

The presenter, comedian and online sensation is set to bring his unique and raw comic talent to The TV Foundation’s ceremony, which seeks to recognise undiscovered creatives and the companies who do the most to support them.

With his distinctively witty comic style, Yung Filly, who’s real name is Andres Felipé Barrientos, has amassed over 100m views across YouTube most notably with The Wall of Comedy.

Sharing the news, Yung Filly enthused: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the New Voice Awards. It’s so important to give credit where it’s due to the fresh creative talent nominated from all backgrounds.

‘The awards celebrate these incredible new voices as they get their break in this exciting industry and I’m really excited to be a part of that.’

Meanwhile, Talent Schemes Director Sarah Vignoles, said: ‘This evening is a perfect encapsulation of the TV Foundation’s work – a recognition and celebration of inspiring and creative people that anyone can get involved with.

‘It’s an incredible opportunity for us to be able to help give rising talent some recognition and support them on their path to success.’

Held at Rich Mix in East London, this is the third edition of New Voice Awards, which include recognition for best debut presenter, writer and director, as well as best broadcaster, best company and best agency for new Talent.

New Voice Awards are run by The TV Foundation, the charitable arm of the Edinburgh Television Festival, which is an extensive programme of schemes and events designed to increase access to the TV industry, including flagship schemes The Network and Ones to Watch.

New Voice Awards 2020 will take place on Tuesday 25 February.





