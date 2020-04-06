bbc-one’s-the-pale-horse:-release-date,-plot,-cast-and-more.-everything-you-need-to-know!

The Pale Horse, the mystery novel by Agatha Christie, has been adapted again. A mini-series of the same name premiered this year in February and consisted of two episodes. Sarah Phelps made the adaptation, and the show was directed by Leonora Lonsdale. After two previous adaptations, what new does BBC One’s The Pale Horse have to offer to the fans? Let’s find out:

BBC One’s The Pale Horse Plot

The series follows the death of shopkeeper Jessie Davis, who was discovered to have a list of names in her show. A lot of those names were of people who had already died. Mark Esterbrook, an antique dealer, finds himself in the middle of this mess when he discovers that his wife, Delphine’s name is also on the list

It is discovered that all these names have a connection- the village, Much Deeping. Delphine has been in the village before her death to visit some witches, and it is revealed that the witches might be behind the deaths.

The second episode of the show follows Mark, more importantly, how he is dealing after his visit to the village. It seems he is also succumbing to the witches’ powers. He visits the witches to get them to remove their curse. It is revealed at the end that Mark was actually responsible for accidentally killing Delphine. More shockingly, Osborne had been behind the other deaths. He was poisoning the victims. He is last seen being burned in a fire after Mark strikes him and sets fire to the workshop.

BBC One’s The Pale Horse Cast

Rufus Sewell plays Mark Easterbrook, the main character in the show. He is the one investigating the deaths of people on the list after Jessie’s death.

Sheila Atim, Kathy Kiera Clarke, and Rita Tushingham play the three witches Thryza Grey, Sybil Stamford is, and Bella. They live together, and apparently, their curse was the reason why people were dying.

Georgina Campbell plays Delphine Easterbrook, Mark’s dead wife. Marks goes to Much Deeping in an attempt to solve her murder. In the end, it is revealed that he was the one who had accidentally killed her.

Kaya Scodelario plays Hermia Easterbrook, Mark’s second wife. Mark begins suspecting her motives once he comes back from Much Deeping and starts succumbing to fear for his life. James Fleet plays Oscar Venables, a man living in Much Deeping who has a connection to Mark Easterbrook that none of them know about. Henry Lloyd-Hughes as David Ardingly, Easterbrook’s godson. Sean Pertwee, as Inspector Stanley Lejeune, the man investigating the deaths.

Bertie Carvel, as Zachariah Osborne, the man finally revealed to be behind all the deaths. He dies at the end as Mark hits him on the head and then leaves him to die after setting fire to his workshop.