bbc-one’s-“the-pale-horse”-have-a-cast-that-will-entertain-you-up-to-the-best:-meet-them-all-here!!!

What is the show The Pale Horse all about?

BBC one, mystery-thriller television serial The Pale Horse is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. Broadcast and premiered on BBC One in February 2020, and the serial is a thriller and a mysterious show with twists. The show/serial was adapted by Sarah Phelps and is directed by Leonora Lonsdale. The show’s main stars include Rufus Sewell and Kaya Scodelario.

The acclaimed British screenwriter Sarah Phelps adapted the 1961 novel of Agatha Christie, based on a mystery drama. The thriller, drama, and screenplay of the show have left the viewers hooked to this series.

The Pale Horse Show – Meet the Star Cast

Rufus Sewell – has been starred in The Man In The High Castle, Victoria, and appeared in the Oscar-winning film, Judy. Rufus Sewell, in the show The Pale Horse, will be a wealthy antique dealer Mark Easterbrook. Being in grief for losing his first wife, Delphine, Mark (Rufus) finds out that she visited the town of Much Deeping before her mysterious death.

Kaya Scodelario- Last seen in The Maze Runner, Pirates Of The Caribbean, and a break-out role in Skins. She will portray as Hermia Easterbrook, a beautiful and devoted second wife.

Georgina Campbell – Seen in His Dark Materials, and also acted in the shows like Black Mirror and Broad church. She mainly plays the role of Mark Easterbrook’s first wife, the late Delphine Easterbrook. She grew up impoverished and fell in love with Mark, who showed her life she could never have expected.

Rita Tushingham – portrays as Bella in the show The Pale Horse. Rita has a lengthy film career with famous Doctor Zhivago and the kitchen sink drama A Taste Of Honey.