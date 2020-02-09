bbc-one-goes-off-air-amid-technical-problems-caused-by-storm-ciara

The latest headlines in your inbox

BBC One went off-air for more than seven minutes on Sunday morning due to a glitch caused by Storm Ciara.

The channel began to lose signal just after 11am, dropping off completely within a minute, while it was broadcasting Nicky Campbell’s The Big Questions.

The show is broadcast from Media City in Salford, which is getting battered by strong winds and heavy rain as the storm sweeps the UK.

As the channel went down, it replaced moving images with smooth jazz music alongside a message which read: “We are sorry for the break in this programme and are trying to correct the fault.”

An announcer came on and said: “I’m sorry but due to technical problems we’ve lost contact with The Big Questions studio in Salford.”

She later added: “It seems that the stormy conditions up in Salford are causing us some problems.

“We are working as hard as we can against the weather to get back to Big Questions and Nicky in Salford as quickly as we can.”

At 11.08am, the announcer said the channel had solved the issue and thanked viewers for “bearing with us”, resulting in a failed attempt to return the broadcast to TV screens.

“Unfortunately we’re not able to go back to Big Questions in Salford, but please do bear with us one second, while we figure out what we’re gonna do this morning,” she said.

Finally, at 11.10am footage returned to normal.