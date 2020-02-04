bbc-licence-fee-set-to-increase-by-3-from-april-1

BBC licence fee set to increase by £3 from April 1

News
John koli0

The cost of the annual television licence fee will increase by £3 from April 1, the BBC has said.

The total price will rise from £154.50 to £157.50. 

More follows…

