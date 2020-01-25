bbc-dismiss-almost-300-viewer-complaints-over-strictly-come-dancing-same-sex-routine

The BBC has ‘not upheld’ the 300 viewer complaints made against a same-sex routine shown on Strictly Come Dancing back in November.

Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima made TV history when they performed a beautiful contemporary dance to Emeli Sande, and while hundreds of viewers praised their performance, not everyone enjoyed it.

It was later revealed the BBC received 189 complaints from viewers, but another 103 critics have aired their disgust too.

And according to the BBC’s most recent report, the complaints of ‘offensive to show two men dancing together’ were not upheld by the BBC.

There were no comments left on the report but the BBC has been approached for a comment.

Reacting to the performance, Johannes insisted he felt ‘liberated’.

‘For the first time in my life, I feel accepted for who I am,’ he told HELLO! Magazine.

‘That says so much about the people of this country. To be able to dance with a friend I respect and adore is joyous.

‘There’s bromance galore between us, but there were no male and female roles, just free movement. It was beautiful, classy and elegant.’

It also follows after Dancing on Ice received Ofcom complaints about Ian H Watkins and Matt Evers same-sex routine.

The duo took to the rink and for their first performance, they skated to High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco and while it was well-received by most fans, (and even made John Barrowman cry) it did receive 16 Ofcom complaints.

You can catch up on Strictly Come Dancing on BBC iPlayer.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Masked Singer UK: First-look sees Duck sing Stormzy song – and it all points to Skin from Skunk Anansie

MORE: Dancing on Ice’s Ian H Watkins and Matt Evers fear Ofcom complaints over romantic routine: ‘I don’t want it to turn into a circus’





