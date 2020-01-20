bbc-director-general-tony-hall-quits-position-after-seven-years

BBC Director-General Tony Hall has announced that he is leaving his position after seven years.

The network executive told staff that he would be stepping down from his role in a letter to all staff following a conference last week, and will step down officially in the summer.

In the letter, he said: ‘I wanted you to be the first to know that I will give my all to this organisation for the next six months, as I have done these last seven years.’

‘It’s been such a hard decision for me. I love the BBC. I’m passionate about our values and the role we have in our country – and what we do globally too,’ he continued.

‘If I followed my heart I would genuinely never want to leave. However, I believe that an important part of leadership is putting the interests of the organisation first.

‘The BBC has an eleven-year Charter – our mission is secure until 2027. But we also have a mid-term review process for the spring of 2022. As I said last week, we have to develop our ideas for both. And it must be right that the BBC has one person to lead it through both stages.’

‘Over the next six months my priority, as always, will be to champion this great organisation and continue to direct our re-invention,’ Halls concluded.

‘There’s so much we can do to transform the creative industries around the UK still further and to project this country’s talent and ideas to the world.’

Sir David Clementi, Chairman of the BBC said of his departure: ‘Tony Hall is an inspirational creative leader, within the UK and around the globe, and the BBC has been lucky to have him as our Director-General for the last seven years.

‘Tony has led the BBC with integrity and a passion for our values that is obvious to everyone who meets him. His reforms have shaped the BBC for the future and he will leave the BBC in the summer with our gratitude and our very best wishes.’

Hall’s position is yet to be filled.





