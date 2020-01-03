bayern-munich-willing-to-let-jerome-boateng-join-arsenal-for-no-transfer-fee

Bayern Munich would be willing to let Jerome Boateng join Arsenal for no transfer fee, according to reports in Germany.

Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his defensive options in the January transfer window following Calum Chambers’ long-term injury.

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano is on Arsenal’s shortlist but the German club are unwilling to lower their £70 million asking price.

That has left Arsenal seeking cheaper alternatives and the Gunners have reportedly opened talks with Bayern over a potential deal for Boateng.

Initial reports had claimed that Bayern would want a €15m (£12.75m) transfer fee.

But according to Bild, the German champions would be willing to waive the transfer fee for Boateng if the Gunners paid the 31-year-old’s salary in full.

Boateng’s current contract with Bayern expires in 2021 and is worth around €230,000 (£196,000) a week.

Bild report that Bayern offered a similar deal to Juventus last summer which would have seen Boateng join the Serie A champions on a season-long loan for no fee, but Maurizio Sarri vetoed the move.

Boateng, who has been with Bayern since 2011, ended up staying and has made 15 appearances for the German club this season.

Speaking after Arsenal’s win over Manchester United on Wednesday evening, Arteta admitted the club’s focus has turned to recruiting a new central defender following Chambers’ injury.

‘Obviously we have a bad injury with Calum a few days ago that will change our plans at the back,’ said the Arsenal manager.

‘The reality is we will not be able to do much. I’m more concerned about getting players back from injury and try to improve the players I have here, get everybody on board and understanding what we’re trying to do.

‘And if something extra comes up and we think it is the right opportunity to improve what we have, then let’s do it.’





