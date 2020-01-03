bayern-munich-join-manchester-united-and-chelsea-in-race-to-sign-dortmund-superstar-jadon-sancho

Manchester United and Chelsea face competition from Bayern Munich for the signature of Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho after the Bundesliga giants entered the race for the forward.

The 19-year-old is expected to leave Dortmund this summer, when he’ll have two years remaining on his existing deal at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made signing Sancho a priority when he was appointed Manchester United boss and the club had been confident of securing a deal before their failure to finish in the top four last term.

United remain interested but the competition for Sancho’s signature has since heated up. Chelsea, Sancho’s boyhood club, have upped their interest in the winger and Frank Lampard will be handed significant funds to make a statement signing after the Blues’ transfer ban was reduced.

But interest in Sancho extends far beyond the Premier League and sources have confirmed to Metro.co.uk that Bayern Munich are another interested party in Sancho.

Bayern had four bids rejected for Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi in January and are known to be in the market for a wide forward to supplement the likes of Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry.

The Bavarians have often plundered rivals Dortmund in recent years, signing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and Mario Gotze to strengthen their grip on the title.

Dortmund, for their part, would rather Sancho moved abroad and the teenager’s preference remains to return to England.

But his destination is likely to depend on the remainder of the season as Manchester United and Chelsea are both fighting to finish in the top four and Sancho is unlikely to accept a move to a side in the Europa League.

