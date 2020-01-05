bayern-munich-boss-hansi-flick-responds-after-arsenal-launch-jerome-boateng-transfer-move

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick insists he ‘cannot imagine’ Jerome Boateng leaving the club despite Arsenal plotting a January move for the defender.

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to sign a centre-back this month after Calum Chambers was ruled out of the rest of the 2019-20 campaign through injury.

The Gunners have reportedly opened talks with Bayern over a January deal for Boateng, who has won seven Bundesliga titles and the Champions League during his nine-year spell in Munich.

Responding to Arsenal’s interest in Boateng, Bayern boss Flick said: ‘Jerome is a Bayern player. He has trained well during the winter break.

‘I can’t wait to see what the next few weeks will be like. I’m not worrying if he’ll leave the club or not. I can’t imagine that at the moment.’

