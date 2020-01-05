bayern-munich-boss-hans-dieter-flick-shuts-down-chelsea’s-interest-in-david-alaba

Bayern Munich head coach Hans-Dieter Flick has rubbished suggestions that David Alaba could leave the club amid rumours linking the defender with a £60million move to Chelsea.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen the left flank of his defence in January, with neither Emerson Palmieri nor Marcos Alonso showing enough to suggest they are the long-term answer.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Lampard is eyeing an ambitious move for Alaba as a replacement – with the Austrian previously opening the door on the possibility of leaving.

Even though Alaba only has 18 months remaining on his current contract with Bayern, Flick says the versatile defender is going nowhere.

Asked about the rumours linking Alaba with a move to Chelsea, the Bayern boss responded bluntly: ‘Alaba is not for sale in the winter.’

Instead, the 27-year-old remains a key player for Bayern and Flick says he will continue to deputise at centre-back due to the club’s injury problems at the back.

‘We are very well occupied with Alphonso Davies on the left,’ Flick continued.

‘Alaba is doing very well at centre-back at the moment. He can lead a team, he showed that. These are the criteria the leader of the defence has to fulfil.’

While Flick ruled out a January move, Alaba’s future will invariably be spoken about once more in the summer if he does not sign a new contract – which would be Bayern’s last real chance to cash in.

Speaking to Sport1 last month, Alaba intimated he could leave Munich, saying: ‘I can imagine both: staying here or taking a different route. At the moment, however, we have goals here and I want to achieve them with Bayern Munich.’

