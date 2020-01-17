bavette-steak-with-zhoug-and-yogurt-recipe

Bavette or flank steak is a really undervalued cut of beef that’s full of flavour. It has a different texture to, say, a soft fillet, but cook it over a fierce heat and add a punchy sauce (I love zhoug, a Yemeni salsa made with fresh chillies) and it’s just divine.
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes
Contents
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- 500g bavette steak, at room temperature
- 7 tbsp olive oil — a large bunch of parsley leaves, about 80g
- A large handful of coriander leaves and stalks, about 40g
- 1 green chilli, stem removed but seeds left in
- 1 garlic clove, roughly chopped
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 2 tbsp white-wine vinegar
- 320g Greek yogurt
METHOD
- Heat a non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Rub one tablespoon of the oil all over the bavette and season both sides with salt. Sear one side for 2-3 minutes until charred. Turn it over and reduce the heat a fraction to medium-high.
- Cook for 3-4 minutes until charred on the outside and still pink in the middle. Cook for another one to two minutes each side if you like your steak well done. Remove from the pan, cover and leave to rest for a few minutes.
- Meanwhile, chuck the herbs, chilli, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar, remaining oil and a good pinch of salt into a food processor and blend into a smooth paste.
- To serve, slice the steak into strips. Swirl the yogurt on to a serving dish and top with the steak. Serve immediately with the zhoug.