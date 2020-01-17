bavette-steak-with-zhoug-and-yogurt-recipe

Bavette or flank steak is a really undervalued cut of beef that’s full of flavour. It has a different texture to, say, a soft fillet, but cook it over a fierce heat and add a punchy sauce (I love zhoug, a Yemeni salsa made with fresh chillies) and it’s just divine.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

500g bavette steak, at room temperature

7 tbsp olive oil — a large bunch of parsley leaves, about 80g

A large handful of coriander leaves and stalks, about 40g

1 green chilli, stem removed but seeds left in

1 garlic clove, roughly chopped

Juice of ½ lemon

2 tbsp white-wine vinegar

320g Greek yogurt

METHOD