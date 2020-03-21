BattleCovid19: Sonu Nigam to organize an online concert from Dubai on the day of ‘Janta Curfew’

Popular Singer Sonu Nigam who is presently in Dubai with his family, has decided to stay at the same place and not travel back to India, at a time when the deadly Coronavirus outspread seems to be getting into its third stage in the country.

Sonu who understands that he and his family might be quarantined, if they travel to India, has decided to keep himself and family isolated at Dubai to avoid any further complications.

Above all, supporting the Janta Curfew that India has announced for 22 March, Sonu will be getting into an online concert which will further be shown on various social networking platforms at 8 PM tomorrow.

This rendition according to Sonu will be his small contribution to people following Indian Music, so that they can keep themselves at home, isolated from the crowd, and stay healthy, thus battling the Coronavirus effectively.

Aww!!

Sonu, wish you have great family time in Dubai!!