BattleCovid19: Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma may postpone the wedding

puja Banerjee the talented actress, who recently made her comeback on TV with Star Bharat’s mythological show as grown-up ‘Vaishno Devi’, had recently announced her wedding with actor Kunal Verma on social media. She made an announcement that she will tie the knot on April 15 and started preparing for her wedding.

Puja and Kunal’s wedding was supposed to take place in Mid-April in a traditional Bengali ceremony. However, the couple is now contemplating postponing their nuptials due to the Coronavirus scare.

According to sources, Puja had applied for leaves and Production House had granted her the same. As of now their wedding shopping has also come to a halt and Puja is spending time at home with her family due to lockdown situation in the city.

Puja shares, “The situation is such that we have to sit with our families and decide after March 31.”

Well let’s hope, Puja and Kunal get married soon and their fans get to witness this grand moment in the coming days.