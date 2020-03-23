BattleCovid19: Naagin fame Nia Sharma urges all to care for ‘Life’

Nia Sharma the lead of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel the Colors show produced by Balaji Telefilms is quite vocal about the fact that people have been very easy-going, not adhering to the precautions and rules laid by the Government to stay at home, and not wander on the roads for any reason.

The battle to fight the Coronavirus is very crucial and has to be taken up very seriously by every citizen in the country.

Nia in a strong post put up on her social media condemns the people who came out and danced on roads beating thaalis yesterday (as an aftermath to the 5 PM salute that was taken by every citizen of the country).

Also, Nia talks about how important it is to save lives at the moment rather than worry about income, salary or daily wages.

Nia on a positive note urges one and all to out beat the problem on hand, so that this deadly phase too passes, and that they are alive and healthy to get their due later on.

Check out Nia Sharma’s post here and you will understand what she means.

Very well-said, Nia!!

Let us all join in to fight this phase so that we all gather momentum and stay healthy to gear up for the next phase in our lives.

