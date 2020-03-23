BattleCovid19: Mohsin Khan banks on PRAYERS to win over the Virus

Mohsin Khan the lead of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a complete family man, and we have seen him being greatly attached to his family.

A total Mama’s boy, Mohsin Khan believes in what his mother has taught him. And as we know, his respect for elders is something that all who know him are aware of.

Now in his recent post on Instagram, Mohsin Khan gives us the thought that his mother carries, and that being ‘Prayers have a lot of strength’.

Yes, during this tough phase that the entire world including India is facing with the advent of the Coronavirus threatening the very existence of mankind, Mohsin reiterates the fact that in prayers lies a lot of strength.

The picture of Mohsin Khan praying for the betterment of mankind speaks volumes.

Check it out.

Aww!!

Truly, like Mohsin, we too should believe in this positivity rather than all the negative stuff prevailing all around.

Let us all pray and in prayer lies the secret of wishing well for mankind!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.