BattleCovid19: Drashti Dhami opts for self-pampering

Drashti Dhami is a gorgeous beauty who has won hearts for her stellar performances in shows Dill Mill Gayye, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka etc.

She has a great fashion sense and her flawless skin is the secret of her beauty.

With all the citizens of our country, being asked to self-quarantine themselves, and not show up for events and work, every individual is indulging in what he/she likes to do the most in free time.

And for Drashti Dhami, it is self-pampering at its best, as she is presently indulging in giving her face the much-needed treatment with facemasks and creams possible.

Drashti posted a cute picture with a face mask on her face and indicated that she is up to this, as she quarantines herself in her home.

Check this post here and you will understand what we mean.

Aww!!

Truly, our own body needs our time and this is the best that one can do when free!!

Enjoy it, Drashti!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.