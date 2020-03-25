BattleCovid19: Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes donate USD 1.08 m to hospitals in Portugal

Popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes have joined hands to donate €1 million to help three intensive care units in Portugal in their fight against coronavirus.

The two will donate equipment for two wards at Lisbon’s Santa Maria hospital, providing the wards with 10 beds each, ventilators, heart monitors, infusion pumps and syringes, the hospital said in a statement.

“We want to thank Ronaldo and Mendes for the initiative, which is so useful at the time the country needs everyone so much,” Paulo Barbosa, president of Santo Antonio’s administrative council, said in a statement to media.

Way to go!

