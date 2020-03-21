Brock Lesnar might miss out on defending his Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 36 due to the latest travel restrictions. US and Canada have decided to shut their border from Saturday because of Coronavirus (Covid 19), which will have an impact on WWE as well.

Lesnar, who lives in Canada and travels to the US for work. Not just Lesnar, many other WWE superstars also live in Canada and might not be able to make it for the weekly shows. There is no update if Lesnar has reached the US or not.

The WWE legend is scheduled to defend the Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre, who earned the title opportunity at Royal Rumble. Unsurprisingly, McIntyre had also eliminated Lesnar during the match. It remains to be seen if Lesnar will make an appearance on next week’s episode or not.

The coronavirus outbreak has been seeing WWE organizing weekly shows behind closed doors and it has already been confirmed that Wrestlemania 36 will take place in an empty arena. The company announced that the show will be emanating from different venues and will also be a two-night affair. The biggest event of the year takes place on April 4 and 5.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates