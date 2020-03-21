BattleCovid19: Amitabh Bachchan stands in support of Janta Curfew, to clap for the cause

India and the citizens of the country have pledged along with Prime Minister Honourable Narendra Modi to honour and be part of the Janta Curfew that has been announced for 22 March from 7 am in the morning to 9 PM in the night.

Well, if this is not all, our Honourable Prime Minister has also urged every countryman to appreciate and respect the services rendered by the people who have been relentlessly working to save lives from the deadly Covid-19.

And as mentioned, Bollywood’s Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan will stand up in support for such people at 5 PM tomorrow (22 March) near the doorway or window or terrace and will clap for them and even blow the conch appreciating their service.

Tweeting about the same, Amitabh Bachchan confided to all that he will support the cause of Janta Curfew.

Check his tweet here.

T 3477 – कल सारा देश #JanataCurfew में रहेगा ! मैं इसे मान्यता दूँगा , और कल 22 March , 5 pm अपने खिड़की, दरवाज़े, बाल्कनी, छत पर खड़ा होकर, ताली, घंटी, शंख बजा कर उन सब का सम्मान करूँगा जो निस्वार्थ , कठिन परिस्थितियों में भी महत्वपूर्ण सेवायों को पूरा करने में कार्यरत हैं । pic.twitter.com/BPIOdCsNCY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2020

We await the Janta Curfew and are ready to embrace it to stay healthy!!