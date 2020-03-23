A week or two after Harvey Weinstein got the shock of his life as he was sentenced to jail for his sexual mishandlings and misuse of ‘power’, another shocker follows his way.

As per the latest media reports, the Hollywood mogul has been tested positive for Coronavirus in his prison. It is to be noted that the Coronavirus outbreak is for real and the pandemic has slowly and steadily spread to the entire world. Harvey’s name follows in the list of celebrities after popular names like Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Kristofer Hivju and others.

Here’s hoping the world finds a solution to this ever-increasing problem soon. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com