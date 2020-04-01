BattleCovid: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty & Kangana Ranaut donate money towards relief efforts

Ever since the time, the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the country, the worst affected due to the same are the daily-wage workers. There’s no doubt about the crashing economy globally but the condition of the poor is the worst.



It is keeping this in mind Akshay Kumar first pledged to donate a whopping amount of 25 crores. This was followed by actors like Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and others who donated sums too.

And now, the latest is that Bollywood’s ‘Singham duo’ of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty too have donated a sum of 51 lakhs each for Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Also joining them is Kangana Ranaut who pitched in with a sum of 25 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund along with the responsibility of donating regular grocery to daily-wage worker families.

Kudos to these Bollywood biggies for such initiatives at the worst hour of crisis. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.