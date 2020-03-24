batman:-the-animated-series-star-kevin-conroy-would-love-to-return-in-a-reboot

For a sizable number of DC fans in the world, there is no better adaptation of Batman in any medium than Batman: The Animated Series. The show is beloved to this day even though it went off the air 25 years ago. However, Kevin Conroy, the voice actor who played the Caped Crusader in the series, is interested in bringing back the show with the original creators, as well as Mark Hamill as the Joker.

Kevin Conroy has played Batman in various projects over the years and has even earned the nickname “the one true Batman” in some circles. That speaks volumes about how impactful Batman: The Animated Series proved to be. Recently, a fan asked Conroy on Twitter if he would be game for a reboot, assuming co-creators Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, as well as Mark Hamill, were all on board. Conroy didn’t mince words in his response.

“I would love that.”

Now the question becomes, is this something that could truly happen? Theoretically, yes. DC has continued the adventures of BTAS in several comics over the years, but no true revival or reboot ever came about. During the show’s run, there was a theatrically released animated movie in the form of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, but that’s it outside of the show itself.

When the Blu-ray release of Batman: The Animated Series arrived in 2018, it instantly became a best-seller. With nostalgia being what it is, there is almost no question demand would be there. Mark Hamill has returned to voice the Joker a number of times over the years, so he would certainly sign on. As for Paul Dini and Bruce Timm? That’s unknown, but it’s hard to imagine they would pass up on the opportunity, assuming they had stories to tell. And that could be the sticking point, Kevin Conroy, speaking at MCM Comic Con in London in 2018, had this to say.

“They didn’t stop making the shows because the audience wasn’t there or the actors weren’t there. They stopped, really, because the creators ran out of ideas for stories. And they didn’t want to compromise on the quality of what they had and start creating kind of silly stories… All the actors would love to have done more of them. You could get all those actors back today, in a booth, to do more animated series shows because everyone loved it that much.”

Batman: The Animated Series debuted in 1992 and ran through 1995, airing a total of 85 episodes. Bruce Timm would later go on to co-create the Justice League animated series, which also featured Kevin Conroy. With the HBO Max streaming service set to launch later this year, now could be the perfect time to announce a revival, as it would undoubtedly attract subscribers. There’s also the DC Universe streaming service, which could make for a logical destination. Be sure to check out the post from Kevin Conroy’s Twitter for yourself.

I would love that https://t.co/3I1LI5GZrg — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) March 19, 2020

Topics: Batman