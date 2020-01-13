batman-star-claims-tv-execs-tried-to-shrink-his-penis-because-his-bulge-was-too-big

Batman star Burt Ward has claimed bosses of the hit ABC series gave him medication to shrink his penis.

The 74-year-old actor, who received his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame only days ago, alleged that his bulge was too much of a distraction for the Catholic League of Decency and producers took to desperate measures to do something about it.

Burt revealed that the Catholic League of Decency disapproved of his character Robin’s tight-fitting superhero pants and complained about his snug outfits.

‘They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television,’ Burt recalled.

As a result, the star was prescribed medication in an attempt to ‘shrink him up’.

‘I took them for three days and then I decided that they can probably keep me from having children,’ he told Page Six. ‘I stopped doing that and I just used my cape to cover it.’

The same, however, was not said for his Batman co-star Adam West, who played the show’s titular character.

‘With Adam, they put Turkish towels in his undershorts,’ Burt added to the publication.

Burt played Robin in the series which ran on ABC from 1966 to 1968, and was cast when he was just 20-years-old.

‘You must understand I never smoked, drank or did drugs so I never went to a bar in my entire life,’ he continued. ‘It’s not to say I didn’t go out and have a good time but I never went out and did what you think Hollywood (celebrities) do.’

Burt finally was awarded a spot on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame next to co-star Adam last week.

‘It’s only been 50 years, and I am a patient person,’ he laughed, in conversation with Variety.

Better late than never, eh?

