batch-roast-vegetables-recipe

Sliding two or three trays of vegetables in the oven once a week is a great way to boost veg intake. You can use the veg throughout the week as a base to tweak into warm salads, soups, risottos, curries, omelettes, and frittatas.

The veg should be good in a sealed container in the fridge for three or four days.

This is more guide than recipe: just use your favourite veg and whatever quantities you have. Cooking times vary, so I use one tray for root vegetables, another for cauliflower, broccoli, sprouts etc, and a third tray for leaves like kale.

For the quantities below I used large trays or sheets – avoid crowding, as they’ll steam not roast – which will see you through three or four meals.

INGREDIENTS

1kg root vegetables like sweet potato, carrots, new potatoes and beetroot, trimmed, scrubbed and cut into equal-sized chunks

600g mix of cauliflower and broccoli florets, radicchio (cut lengthways into wedges), and brussels sprouts (trimmed and halved lengthways)

100g kale and cavolo nero, stalk removed and leaves chopped into large pieces (prepared weight)

1 bulb of garlic, the top sliced off olive oil

METHOD