batch-roast-vegetables-recipe

Sliding two or three trays of vegetables in the oven once a week is a great way to boost veg intake. You can use the veg throughout the week as a base to tweak into warm salads, soups, risottos, curries, omelettes, and frittatas.
The veg should be good in a sealed container in the fridge for three or four days.
This is more guide than recipe: just use your favourite veg and whatever quantities you have. Cooking times vary, so I use one tray for root vegetables, another for cauliflower, broccoli, sprouts etc, and a third tray for leaves like kale.
For the quantities below I used large trays or sheets – avoid crowding, as they’ll steam not roast – which will see you through three or four meals.
INGREDIENTS
- 1kg root vegetables like sweet potato, carrots, new potatoes and beetroot, trimmed, scrubbed and cut into equal-sized chunks
- 600g mix of cauliflower and broccoli florets, radicchio (cut lengthways into wedges), and brussels sprouts (trimmed and halved lengthways)
- 100g kale and cavolo nero, stalk removed and leaves chopped into large pieces (prepared weight)
- 1 bulb of garlic, the top sliced off olive oil
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/Gas 6 and line three baking trays/sheets with baking paper.
- Add each veg type to each tray in a single layer, and add the garlic to the root veg. Drizzle all with olive oil. Toss to coat and sprinkle with salt.
- Roast until tender and charred at the edges (around one hour for root veg, 30 minutes for cauliflower/broccoli and 10 minutes for the kale).