Baseball came calling, but Brett Young found success in country music

Brett Young performs July 4, 2019, at Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff

If not for an elbow injury, the music world might not know the name Brett Young.The country star with five straight No. 1 songs under his belt had thought a Major League Baseball career would be in his future. Two teams wanted to draft him out of high school, but the promising young pitcher chose college instead.Baseball’s loss was music’s gain.Fans in St. Louis will have two chances to hear Young in the coming months: at his solo show Friday at Stifel Theatre and again when he joins Jason Aldean on a monster tour this summer.For those who can only make one show, Young says, there will be a big difference between them.“My ‘Chapters’ (solo) tour is very personal; it’s a very chronological set that takes you through the whole musical journey for the past 15 years,” Young said last month from Nashville, Tennessee. “It’s a little more self-indulgent, but with the assumption that people came as Brett Young fans.”When he comes out as a support act, Young realizes that Aldean plays a different brand of country.“I don’t think it’s the place for me to go ballad for ballad for ballad,” Young says. “We have to go a little more up-tempo.”That will be a little different for Young, who fast earned a reputation as a top balladeer on the strength of those hits that came with his first album.Not that Young, 38, burst onto the Nashville music scene as a newcomer to the business. He spent eight years working in California. “I could get any bar or restaurant to book me and pay me, but I couldn’t get a meeting with a record label for nine years, until I moved to Nashville,” he says.He moved to Nashville and signed a record deal in 2015. The next year, his self-titled album was released, yielding hits “Mercy,” “Here Tonight” and “In Case You Didn’t Know.”As his first album gained steam, Young’s thoughts turned to the next one. He says he never stops writing songs, and by the time he released his second album, “Ticket to L.A.” at the end of 2018, he had about 500 songs to choose from.How did he decide on 12 songs for an album?“There’s a lot of people in the room when you have the song meeting,” he says, but “the best song has to win. And because the first one did so well, it gave us a good idea of what works with our fans.”Those fans will delight in his “Chapters” tour, which serves as a reminder of his journey to country success.“The point of that whole song is that, looking back, nothing is perfect,” Young says. “But it’s going to happen the way it is for a reason.”And he’s got a couple of “for instances” to back that up. He credits Gavin DeGraw for sparking his interest in music and a few years ago would have done anything to sing with him. (That since has happened.) The same for another musical favorite, Boyz II Men.Young got to meet and chat with DeGraw during a country music cruise.“It’s always scary when you get to meet someone you look up to, and he couldn’t have been more kind or generous,” Young says.Next up on Young’s wish list is country superstar Tim McGraw, who made Young fall in love with country music the first time he heard “Don’t Take the Girl,” he says.It helps that success came to Young when he was old enough to have some perspective, he says.“I started playing music when I was 24, writing songs and performing. Had I got my record deal at 24, I would have ruined it,” he says.Instead, Young is enjoying the fruits of his years of work in the business. He and his wife, Taylor, added a baby girl to their family in October. They’re about to begin experimenting with family life on the road.“She seems to sleep well on planes and cars,” Young says. After a pause, he adds, “So far.”What Brett Young, Matt Ferranti • When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $35-$75 • More info ticketmaster.com

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Randy Houser performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Bethany Paul, of Manchester, attends Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brittany Schaffrin and Lydia Whalen, 3, both of St. Louis, dance during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Randy Houser performs during Fair St. Louis in 2019.Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Randy Houser performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

A fan holds up a sign for Brett Young during his Fair St. Louis performance at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Randy Houser performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Guitarists perform with Brett Young during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Bethany Paul, of Manchester, (center) chats with friends during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs July 4, 2019, at Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Brett Young performs during Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Olivia Lee, of Belleville, dances with Isaac Berry, 5, of West Plains, during Brett Young’s Fair St. Louis performance at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Maddie Flotho, of Arnold, and Brad Ford, of Imperial, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Zachary Allen (left) and Leandress Cole, both of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Aleah Alonzo, of Arnold, and Alexis Hayes, of Ironton, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Joanie (left) and Paul Sharkey, of St. Louis, with Judy Smith, of Burleson, Texas, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Mark Montgomery (left) and Sandy Reeves, both of Kenosha, Wis., attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Rafael Czepielewski, of St. Louis, Natalia Jaeger, of St. Louis, and Cristina Jaeger, of Novo Hamburgo, Brazil, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Hayli (left) and Luke Beebe, of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Jenni Fraker (left) and Joe Spencer, both of Carlisle, Pa., attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Navin Hott (left) and Tina Patel, both of Peoria, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Richard (left) and Ada Burton, of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Amy Ogle, of Affton, and Jesi Bayless, of Farmington, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Nick (left) and Cierra Widmer, of St. Louis, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

From the left, Aubrey McRae, of Fayetteville, Ark., and Skyler Alderson, of Dallas, Texas, attend Fair St. Louis at Gateway Arch National Park in downtown St. Louis on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

