Barun Sobti Vs Nakuul Mehta Vs Vivian Dsena? Actor you miss the most on TV?

Barun Sobti is one actor who can play any role with ease and make us fall in love with him over and over again. He made his television debut with Star Plus’s Shraddha and later was seen in a negative role in Dill Mill Gaye. He became a household name for his role as an arrogant business tycoon in one of the most loved shows Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Of late he is seen on a number of web series but not so much on the TV and we sure do miss him.

On the other hand, we have Nakuul Mehta of Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara fame. He marked his authority in the television industry with his amazing acting skills. He has over a million followers and is immensely loved by his fans. Nakuul is seen on the web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. We really miss seeing on the small screen.

Another actor we miss on TV is Vivian Dsena. He made his television debut with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani. We fell in love with his character in Madhubala. Vivian Dsena participated in a few reality shows and entertained us there also. But of late, we don’t see around on Indian Television and we do miss seeing him on a daily basis.

All these actors are extremely talented and handsome. We are unable to decide which actor we miss the most and thus ask you to help us out.

