barun-sobti-thanks-fans-for-their-love;-hopes-to-return-with-asur-2!

Barun Overwhelmed With The Response; Thanks Fans

Barun was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, “I am truly overwhelmed with the love that Asur has been receiving from fans on social media. I would like to thank each one of you for being so appreciative and supportive in each step of my career. It is extremely humbling to see viewers showed their gratitude towards our show and are also urging their friends and family to watch it.”

Asur Thanks Cast & Crew

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor further added, “I’m also thankful to my entire cast and crew for being so amazing and it is undoubtedly the entire team’s effort in creating this masterpiece together.”

Barun Hopes To Return With Asur 2!

While the actor chose to keep Asur season 2 details under wraps, he hoped to bring more episodes very soon. He said, “We will try our best in continuing to welcome you all to your dark side again very soon.”

Asur Cast

Asur was released on Voot, on March 3, 2020. Apart from Barun, the web series also stars Arshad Warsi, Anupriya Goenka, Sharib Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra and Gaurav Arora in the lead roles. The first season has eight episodes, and apparently, the filming for the second season is already in talks.