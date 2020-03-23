Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani’s on screen chemistry is too adorable

Arnav and Khushi (played by Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani), the lead couple of the popular Star Plus show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, kept viewers entertained throughout with their amazing onscreen chemistry in the show. Although the show went off air but fans still miss the lovely couple.

The unflinching love of Arnav and Khushi is an inspiration to many and their chemistry in the show was always loved by the audience. The Jodi was loved for its evergreen romance and the couple goals they spread. Their sizzling chemistry on the screen has been so powerful that we can’t help but drool.

Get a glimpse at the most romantic moments of the love birds which make them unique from other TV couples.