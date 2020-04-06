barry-season-3:-is-bill-hader-starer-coming-back?-release-date,-plot,-cast-and-everything-you-should-know!

When a show receives seventeen Emmy nominations with its second season, two things are certain. One, the show will definitely be renewed for a third season. Second, the lead cast is going to come back. This is a hat that can be said about Barry. Barry follows the misadventures of the titular Barry, who is a hitman and actor. Yeah, a pretty odd combination.But that is exactly what makes the show so unique. With a strong lead cast, amazing story and great direction, it is no surprise that Barry is a hit. Fans are eagerly waiting for the third season to arrive. So, without any further delay, here is everything we know so far about the third season of Barry.All we know now for sure is that HBO has decided to renew the series for a third season. But it is about it. No official announcement has been made about when the third season would release. Alec Berg, the showrunner, is busy with other works and so it may take a while for him to come back. Our guess is that 2021 is when the show will make its comeback with shooting starting this year. However, due to COVID-19, the dates remain uncertain.It is a no brainer that Bill Hader will be back in and as the titular Barry. We cannot imagine else taking on that role. Also returning would be Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches and Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed. Joining them would be Henry Winkler and Anthony Carrigan. As of now, no announcement was made regarding the addition of new cast members.No far, no announcement has been made about the plot for season three. We can just wait.