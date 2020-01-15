barnier-rubbishes-boris-johnson’s-claim-that-there-won’t-be-a-border-in-irish-sea







Michel Barnier

There will be a border in the Irish Sea under the Brexit deal negotiated by Boris Johnson, the EU’s chief negotiator has said.

Brexit briefing Newsletter

Michel Barnier confirmed there would be “checks and controls” between Britain and Northern Ireland under the agreement that will govern the UK’s exit from the EU.

Boris Johnson claimed several times during the general election campaign that there would be no checks on the Irish Sea, and was accused by the Opposition of lying.

Whether the Prime Minister had misunderstood the agreement he had signed, or was indeed lying to the public, the text of the deal signed in November is clear that there will indeed be checks.

“The implementation of this foresees checks and controls entering the island of Ireland,” Mr Barnier said during a sitting of the European Parliament. “I look forward to constructive co-operation with British authorities to ensure that all provisions are respected and made operational.”

Mr Barnier had kept quiet during the UK general election campaign, telling anyone who asked him – even in private – that he did not want to say anything that could have political impact and undermine his Brexit deal.

Mr Johnson repeated his claim just on Monday, telling a Press conference: “Be in no doubt. We are the Government of the United Kingdom. I cannot see any circumstances whatever in which there will be any need for checks on goods going from Northern Ireland to GB.