barely-a-ripple-in-kilkeel-harbour-over-baron-and-baroness’s-move

The decision by the Baron and Baroness of Kilkeel to step back from their roles as senior royals was met with a mixed reaction from residents of the Co Down fishing port.

A brisk breeze was blowing through the main street of the town on Thursday when the Belfast Telegraph questioned locals about their reaction to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s surprise announcement.

Very few people were willing to give their opinion, while others told this reporter they simply didn’t care.

However, local business owner James Cunningham Snr of Cunningham Butchers on Newcastle Street said he was “disappointed”, although he respected their decision.

“I’m not privy to their private life and I’m sure they’re under pressure,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I really do hope that they do stay on as Baron and Baroness of Kilkeel because everyone in Kilkeel is delighted that they are Baron and Baroness, and they’re a lovely couple.”

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council extended an invitation to Harry and Meghan to visit Kilkeel after the pair were conferred with the titles of Baron and Baroness by the Queen following their marriage in May 2018.